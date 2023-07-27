Bourbon Peach Cobbler

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - In the 1800s, Houmas House Plantation was famous for ending meals with peach cobbler. This recipe is a rendition of the dish served during those plantation dinners.

Prep Time: 1½ Hours

Yields: 8 Servings

Ingredients:

¼ cup Bourbon

8 peaches, sliced

¼ cup water

¼ cup heavy whipping cream

1¾ cups sugar, divided

3 tbsps flour

Pinch salt

Pinch ground cinnamon

Pinch ground nutmeg

Pinch ground allspice

Pinch ground cloves

1 (9-inch) prepared pie crust

Method:

Preheat oven to 400°F. In a heavy-bottomed saucepan, combine Bourbon, peaches, water, heavy whipping cream and 1½ cups sugar. Bring to a rolling boil then reduce to simmer. Cook until fruit is softened. In a small mixing bowl, blend flour, remaining sugar, salt, cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice and cloves. Pour seasoned flour into peach mixture, stirring constantly until thickened. Remove from heat and pour into a 9-inch cast iron skillet or cobbler pan. Allow to cool slightly. Top mixture with prepared pie crust. Bake 45 minutes or until golden brown. If desired, garnish cobbler with fresh sliced peaches, powdered sugar and a sprig of mint.

