Assumption Parish man sentenced to 8 years for videoing minors in a restroom

NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - According to the 23rd Judicial District Attorney’s Office, on July 26, Seth Breaux was sentenced to 8 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, for videoing minors as they used the restroom at an area business.

Back on April 26, Breaux pled guilty to Indecent Behavior with Juveniles (2 counts) and Video Voyeurism.

According to a news release by the District Attorney’s Office, “On April 26, 2022, Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Deputies responded to an area convenience store in reference to a male subject videoing minors as they used the restroom. Detectives were notified and were able to identify the subject in question as Seth Breaux. Detectives were able to obtain evidence confirming that Breaux was in the restroom at the same time as one minor in particular. Detectives established probable cause and executed a search warrant at Breaux’s residence. During the execution of the search warrant, detectives located digital evidence linking Breaux to the videoing of at least 2 male juveniles and 2 male adults on the same night at the same convenience store. Warrants of arrest were issued for Breaux who subsequently turned himself in to authorities.”

Breaux was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Thomas Daigle.

According to The Advocate, Breaux was the former chairman of the Assumption Parish Chamber of Commerce.

He must register and be notified as a sex offender or child predator for a period of 15 years.

Following a sentencing hearing, Breaux was remanded into the custody of the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office.

