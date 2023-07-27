Amazon truck catches fire, causes closure on I-110 North; lanes reopened, cause of fire determined

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An Amazon truck caught fire Thursday morning, causing a portion of the interstate to shut down.

DOTD announced I-110 North at Convention Street was reopened around 4:30 p.m. after being closed for much of the day.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department states that the investigators determined there was a mechanical failure in the engine of the tractor-trailer, the fire started in the engine.

All lanes are now open on I-110 North at Convention Street (Exit 1B). Congestion on I-110 remains at I-10/110. Congestion on I-10 East remains at LA 415 (Lobdell Highway). — Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) July 27, 2023

As of 11 a.m., the highway remained closed.

According to the La. Department of Transportation, the right two lanes on I-110 North at the Convention Street exit are closed indefinitely because of the vehicle fire. It will remain closed in this location until further inspection, officials added.

Bridge inspectors will begin conducting an in-depth inspection of all aspects of the elevated highway, according to DOTD.

BRFD confirmed the driver of the Amazon truck is safe. The truck was filled with packages, according to officials.

Once the fire is out and the scene is safe, crews will remove the debris left behind and inspect the interstate.

Drivers are advised to use an alternate route.

A vehicle fire caused a portion of the interstate to shut down Thursday morning.

Drivers are advised to use an alternate route.

Despite rumors, officials say they did not order a shelter in place.

A vehicle fire caused a portion of the interstate to shut down Thursday morning. (WAFB)

A vehicle fire caused a portion of the interstate to shut down Thursday morning. (WAFB)

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.