23-year-old arrested in connection to teen’s shooting death in downtown BR

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A teenager is dead after a shooting in downtown Baton Rouge during the early morning hours of Wednesday, July 26.

Police identified the victim as Malik Clark, 19.

The shooting happened in the area of 225 South River Road, which is on the levee near the Raising Cane’s River Center at around 3 a.m.

Detectives with BRPD arrested Javorie Springer, 23, for his involvement in the shooting death of Clark.

Springer was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.

“I got a call at 3 o’ clock this morning, and my sister told me I need to come to the River Center, that Malik got shot. I put on clothes, as I’m driving, I’m shaking, I’m shaking. As I get there, I see the blue lights and I saw the yellow tape, and I was just trying to wait and see, the ambulance was there. After I waited and the ambulance left, the coroner pulled up, and I knew my son was dead,” the victim’s mother Amekia Clark told WAFB’s Lester Duhe’.

Police are classifying the incident as a ‘domestic shooting.’ Officials said Clark was at the levee with a girl he was dating and a friend, when the girl’s ex-boyfriend showed up and an ‘altercation’ took place that led to the ex-boyfriend allegedly shooting him.

“My niece said that they rolled down to the levee, they were walking around the top part on the levee near the water. This strange girl was with him, and she ended up calling her ex-boyfriend. As I’m learning, she had him already down there waiting two hours for them. So, she told Malik to let’s ride down there. So, once they got there, I’m not sure what conspired, what happened, all I know is my son is dead,” said Clark.

The 23-year-old shooter fled the scene, police added.

“I had never saw this girl. They say he been with this girl for the last three days, I don’t even know who she is. I don’t know how she look, I don’t know where she from. So, I don’t know her at all,” said Clark.

A spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed a deadly shooting happened in the area of 225 South River Road near the Raising Cane’s River Center around 3 a.m. on Wednesday, July 26. (WAFB)

Police said they know who the suspected shooter is and they are actively searching for him, but they are not releasing his identity yet. They confirmed the girlfriend and friend are both cooperating with law enforcement.

“I would like to ask him, why did he kill my son. Yes, I would like to know, I want answers, I want answers. This will not go unsolved. I want answers for my child’s death and I’m going to get them,” said Clark to WAFB.

Clark’s mom said he graduated from Second Chance Academy, he loved to ride horses, and was working as a janitor.

“If you see something say something, if you know something do something, it’s just heartbreaking. Every other week you see mother’s my color doing this, it’s hard, it’s hard,” said Clark.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

“I’m going to give it to God, God, no man can handle it, let God handle it. That’s who I’m leaning on, Him. And He will get justice for Malik,” said Clark.

