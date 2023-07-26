‘This offers more time:’ New long-term housing wing for domestic violence survivors opens up at IRIS

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There is a long-term place to stay and perhaps a renewed sense of hope for domestic violence victims and survivors in the Capital Region.

It’s called ‘Sylvia’s Safe Haven’ at the Iris Domestic Violence Center.

A new on-site traditional housing wing where domestic violence victims can stay with their children for up to a year. Giving survivors more time to get back on their feet.

“We’re no longer a big room for strangers to sleep beside you in cots, we will never be that at IRIS again,” said Patti Freeman, executive director for IRIS.

It’s nine new rooms with beds, a living room, baths and more. Along with a shared community kitchen and living room for people to utilize.

“Obviously the ability to sit comfortably and privately with your own family, this would be a two-room setup for those victims who have family and come in,” said Freeman while touring the new wing at the center.

Freeman said the new center is named after Sylvia Duke, a long-time board member and volunteer at IRIS for decades before she died.

The center received huge donations from LSU Football great Ethan Pocic and his wife, along with help from Duke’s family, to make this new wing a reality.

“This was a pie-in-the-sky dream, and it would’ve remained thus probably even to this date, without Ethan, Heather and Ricky and Stacy Duke,” Freeman stated.

IRIS is the only overnight shelter serving eight parishes. It already has an emergency shelter wing with 23 rooms available, where victims can stay for around 45 days with their children.

But now, this will be a more permanent fixture.

“Realistically, we can’t expect that a victim would be suddenly cured, and well and ready to go out, and run down that path to success. This offers more time,” said Freeman.

Law enforcement and advocates sounded the alarm last Friday, July 20, on the domestic violence trends in the Capital City.

“To date presently in the City of Baton Rouge, we’ve had 50 homicides. Of those 50, 5 were confirmed as domestic related,” said BRPD Deputy Chief Darren Moses last Friday.

“We must do better as a family, as a community, and as individuals to get involved, when we know someone is a victim of domestic violence,” said BRPD Chief Murphy Paul.

Freeman is hopeful that they will lower the statistics when it comes to a victim returning to their abuser, by offering this new chance at life and all the services the center provides.

“These are victims of crime and violence, and they need to be treated with respect. Where we house them, should show that respect and our care for them, they should be able to feel that when they come here,” said Freeman.

Freeman said the wing is already open and they are currently reviewing whether anyone in the emergency wing will transfer over to it.

IRIS has a 24-hour Crisis Line if people need help: 225-389-3001.

