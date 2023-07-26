Facebook
Shooting in downtown BR leaves teen dead

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 8:16 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A teenager is dead after a shooting in downtown Baton Rouge during the early morning hours of Wednesday, July 26.

A spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed it happened in the area of 225 South River Road near the Raising Cane’s River Center around 3 a.m.

Police said a 19-year-old was shot and killed. The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office was called to the scene.

According to law enforcement, a search is underway for a suspected shooter.

Details will be provided as they become available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

