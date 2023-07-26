Facebook
Saints ready to build a ‘bond and brotherhood’ at training camp

Saints will conduct 22 practices in training camp.
By Garland Gillen
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - “Day 1 of training camp, I feel good about it,” said Saints head coach Dennis Allen.

Yes it’s July, all 32 NFL teams are optimistic as training camp kicks off around the league. The Saints are in that number because they have a new quarterback, possess a healthy Michael Thomas, and a top-10 defense.

“Being around the guys. Being around the group of coaches, the players. This is where you build the core of your team, and just developing that bond and that brotherhood with the group. This is a tough competitive business that we’re in. For us to be successful, we all have to be pulling the rope in the same direction,” said Allen.

The Saints are also trying to avoid missing the playoffs for the third year in a row. The last time that happened, 2014-2016. All three of those years the Black and Gold held training camp at The Greenbrier in West Virginia.

“I won’t get into specifics, but yeah, all of us look at and say what we did last year. We have to better, and that’s our mindset moving forward,” said Allen.

The Saints first training camp practice is on Wednesday. The first workout open to the fans is on Friday.

