Residents displaced after fire at apartments on Siegen Lane

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Several residents were displaced after an apartment fire in Baton Rouge Tuesday, July 25.

Firefighters with the St. George Fire Department responded to a structure fire at Siegen Calais Apartments located in the 8300 block of Siegen Lane near Perkins Road.

Crews found smoke and fire when they arrived. They were able to extinguish the flames within 12 minutes, according to officials.

Several residents were displaced after an apartment fire in Baton Rouge Tuesday, July 25. (St. George Fire Department)

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The Red Cross was called to the scene. Officials said at 4 least apartments were affected by the fire with residents in need of help.

No injuries were reported.

