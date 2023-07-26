Online career fair to feature open positions across La.
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 5:56 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An online career fair scheduled for Wednesday, July 26 will connect job seekers with Louisiana companies to fill several business administration and customer service positions.
The LED FastStart online career fair is happening from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
If interested, you can register in advance or during the event.
Five companies from across the state looking to fill dozens of job openings planning to participate include:
- Calls Plus, Lafayette
- Entergy, Monroe
- The Healthy School Food Collaborative, Slidell
- Premier Health, Baton Rouge
- SchoolMint, Lafayette
Positions featured at the career fair are listed below:
- Business Development and Sales Executives
- Medicaid Coordinator
- Child Nutrition Supervisor
- Customer Experience Managers
- Customer Care Representatives
- Project Manager
- Business Financial Analyst
- Medical Billing Specialist
- Payroll Coordinator
- Recruiter
- Regional Account Executive
- Occupational Medicine Coordinator
- IT Technical Support Specialist
