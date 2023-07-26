Online career fair to feature open positions across La.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An online career fair scheduled for Wednesday, July 26 will connect job seekers with Louisiana companies to fill several business administration and customer service positions.

The LED FastStart online career fair is happening from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

If interested, you can register in advance or during the event.

Five companies from across the state looking to fill dozens of job openings planning to participate include:

Calls Plus , Lafayette

Entergy, Monroe

The Healthy School Food Collaborative, Slidell

Premier Health , Baton Rouge

SchoolMint, Lafayette

Positions featured at the career fair are listed below:

Business Development and Sales Executives

Medicaid Coordinator

Child Nutrition Supervisor

Customer Experience Managers

Customer Care Representatives

Project Manager

Business Financial Analyst

Medical Billing Specialist

Payroll Coordinator

Recruiter

Regional Account Executive

Occupational Medicine Coordinator

IT Technical Support Specialist

