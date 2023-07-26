Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Online career fair to feature open positions across La.

An online career fair scheduled for Wednesday, July 26 will connect job seekers with Louisiana...
An online career fair scheduled for Wednesday, July 26 will connect job seekers with Louisiana companies to fill several business administration and customer service positions.(LEDFastStart)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 5:56 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An online career fair scheduled for Wednesday, July 26 will connect job seekers with Louisiana companies to fill several business administration and customer service positions.

The LED FastStart online career fair is happening from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

If interested, you can register in advance or during the event.

Click here to register

Five companies from across the state looking to fill dozens of job openings planning to participate include:

  • Calls PlusLafayette
  • Entergy, Monroe
  • The Healthy School Food Collaborative, Slidell
  • Premier HealthBaton Rouge
  • SchoolMint, Lafayette

Positions featured at the career fair are listed below:

  • Business Development and Sales Executives
  • Medicaid Coordinator
  • Child Nutrition Supervisor
  • Customer Experience Managers
  • Customer Care Representatives
  • Project Manager
  • Business Financial Analyst
  • Medical Billing Specialist
  • Payroll Coordinator
  • Recruiter
  • Regional Account Executive
  • Occupational Medicine Coordinator
  • IT Technical Support Specialist

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Explosions, fire at Dow Chemical in Iberville Parish Friday evening.
Explosions, fire at Dow Chemical in Iberville Parish Friday evening
Hunter Fruge
Mother of injured paramedic pleads for prayers
Janice Frazier, 42
Woman accused of killing boyfriend now accused of killing former boyfriend; bond set
2 injured in shooting off College Drive.
Teen shot over custody dispute identified; suspect shot by police also named

Latest News

CONSUMER REPORTS: How to monitor dangerous air quality
LSU head coach Brian Kelly
Brian Kelly to serve as guest speaker for Rotary Club of Baton Rouge
Habitat for Humanity accepting applications for homeownership program
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, July 26
Hottest days of summer coming soon