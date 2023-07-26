Facebook
New road project could fix major traffic issues along College Drive

College Drive is one of the busiest roads in all of Baton Rouge, but the city has a plan to help relieve some of the traffic.
By Perry Robinson
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - College Drive is one of the busiest roads in all of Baton Rouge, but the city has a plan to help relieve some of the traffic.

According to city officials, roughly 30,000 people will travel down College Drive on any given day. Driving down the road has become such a headache at times that some people just refuse to take it.

“I’m not going to waste my time trying to get back into that traffic,” said Cody LeBlanc.

Fred Raiford, Director of the East Baton Rouge Department of Transportation and Drainage, said he’s heard the complaints and helped devise a plan to address the problem.

“I’ve heard from many people who drive it periodically, and I’ve heard from many people who use it every day. They have called asking when are we going to look into addressing some of the problems that are on College,” said Raiford.

The is proposing a plan that would add a third northbound lane on College Drive, put new traffic signals and upgrade the sidewalks, but the part that’s getting the most buzz is a new back road.

This back road will flow behind the different fast-food restaurants on College Drive to make it easier for people to access these businesses without backing up traffic.

To make this happen, the city would expand Concord Avenue and form the road through the parking lots  Hobby Lobby and Walmart.

The project is expected to cost the city $50 million.

“It at least eliminates some of that left turn movement that happens on College which for a lot of the businesses out there it backs up traffic. From a safety standpoint, those are the issues we feel like needs to be addressed long-term,” said Raiford.

At a public meeting last week, a few business owners shared some concerns about the project.

A few feel they could lose the space they need to operate, and possibly put their business in jeopardy.

“One thing that I don’t want to do, is put a business out of business. That’s not what the goal or objective of what the MoveBR Program is,” said Raiford.

Raiford said they are fully communicating with every business on College Drive to figure out the best way to do this project without putting anyone at risk.

“We need the business owners to get on board. It needs to be a total buy-in from them,” said Raiford.

Raiford said the plan is to have the project complete by 2025.

