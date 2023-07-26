Facebook
MISSING: Officials looking for missing Gonzales man

Kirby Lorensten
Kirby Lorensten(Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man who has not been seen in weeks.

According to the sheriff’s office, Kirby Lorensten, 29, of Gonzales, was last seen on July 2 walking along Vindez Road near the Lamar Dixon Center.

Officials described him as being around 5′11 and 175lbs with blondish/brown hair.

Anyone with information about where Lorensten is should contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at (225) 621-8300. Their off can be anonymously called at 225-621-4636 or texted at 847411.

