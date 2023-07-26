Facebook
Lanes reopen after vehicle fire causes closure on US 190

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 4:39 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ERWINVILLE, La. (WAFB) - All lanes have reopened on US 190 at LA 413 in Erwinville after a crash and vehicle fire caused the highway to shut down early Wednesday morning.

The road reopened just after 4:45 a.m.

The highway was closed in both directions around 4:20 a.m.

Drivers were advised to use an alternate route.

