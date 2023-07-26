Lanes reopen after vehicle fire causes closure on US 190

ERWINVILLE, La. (WAFB) - All lanes have reopened on US 190 at LA 413 in Erwinville after a crash and vehicle fire caused the highway to shut down early Wednesday morning.

The road reopened just after 4:45 a.m.

BREAKING: All lanes of US-190 are now *OPEN* in Erwinville following an earlier crash and vehicle fire. pic.twitter.com/eCPL9Cq7uK — WAFB First Alert Traffic (@WAFBTraffic) July 26, 2023

The highway was closed in both directions around 4:20 a.m.

US 190 West is closed at LA 413 ( Erwinville) due to a vehicle fire. Congestion is minimal. Traffic is being diverted to Poydras Bayou Drive. — Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) July 26, 2023

Drivers were advised to use an alternate route.

