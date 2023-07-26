Lanes reopen after vehicle fire causes closure on US 190
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 4:39 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ERWINVILLE, La. (WAFB) - All lanes have reopened on US 190 at LA 413 in Erwinville after a crash and vehicle fire caused the highway to shut down early Wednesday morning.
The road reopened just after 4:45 a.m.
The highway was closed in both directions around 4:20 a.m.
Drivers were advised to use an alternate route.
