Hottest days of summer coming soon

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A heat dome of high pressure will be bringing the hottest temperatures of the summer so far to the local area over the next 10 days.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, July 26 (WAFB)

High temperatures will be in the upper 90°s and low 100°s daily.

A string of record highs looks to be tied or broken this weekend into next week. Record warm mornings are also in jeopardy as humidity levels slowly climb later this week.

Our run of less humid days will continue today and tomorrow. Feels like temperatures will continue to inch up closer to Heat Advisory criteria as we conclude the work week. Even without advisories be sure to practice heat-related safety as it will still be plenty hot. We expect Heat Advisories to be back in the local forecast by the weekend.

High pressure will also yield a mainly dry forecast over the next 10 days. Daily rain chances will range from 0-20%. Our best opportunity for rain this week comes tomorrow, but most will remain completely dry.

