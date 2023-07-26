Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Habitat for Humanity accepting applications for homeownership program

(WAFB)
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 4:50 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Are you ready to take the next step toward homeownership? Now is the perfect time to learn more about affordable homeownership with Habitat for Humanity of Greater Baton Rouge. They are accepting applications for the homeownership program.

To apply for the program, the organization is asking you to register to attend the Habitat for Humanity Homeward Bound Orientation. There is one happening on Wednesday, July 26 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. At this meeting, you will learn how to qualify for the Habitat program and receive a homeownership application at the end. To register, e-mail familyservices@habitatbrla.org to get the location of the meeting.

Here are more dates for the Habitat for Humanity Homeward Bound Orientations.

Wednesday, August 9 – 12:00 p.m.

Wednesday, August 16 – 12:00 p.m.

Tuesday, August 22 – 5:00 p.m.

Tuesday, August 29 – 5:00 p.m.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Explosions, fire at Dow Chemical in Iberville Parish Friday evening.
Explosions, fire at Dow Chemical in Iberville Parish Friday evening
Hunter Fruge
Mother of injured paramedic pleads for prayers
Janice Frazier, 42
Woman accused of killing boyfriend now accused of killing former boyfriend; bond set
2 injured in shooting off College Drive.
Teen shot over custody dispute identified; suspect shot by police also named

Latest News

A vehicle fire caused a road closure early Wednesday morning.
Lanes reopen after vehicle fire causes closure on US 190
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, July 26
Hottest days of summer coming soon
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. (AP...
Mega Millions jackpot rises to $910 million after no one wins top prize
New road project could fix major traffic issues along College Drive
New road project could fix major traffic issues along College Drive