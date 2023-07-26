Habitat for Humanity accepting applications for homeownership program

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Are you ready to take the next step toward homeownership? Now is the perfect time to learn more about affordable homeownership with Habitat for Humanity of Greater Baton Rouge. They are accepting applications for the homeownership program.

To apply for the program, the organization is asking you to register to attend the Habitat for Humanity Homeward Bound Orientation. There is one happening on Wednesday, July 26 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. At this meeting, you will learn how to qualify for the Habitat program and receive a homeownership application at the end. To register, e-mail familyservices@habitatbrla.org to get the location of the meeting.

Here are more dates for the Habitat for Humanity Homeward Bound Orientations.

Wednesday, August 9 – 12:00 p.m.

Wednesday, August 16 – 12:00 p.m.

Tuesday, August 22 – 5:00 p.m.

Tuesday, August 29 – 5:00 p.m.

