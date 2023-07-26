Facebook
Gov. Edwards delivers testimony on climate change in Washington D.C.

Governor John Bel Edwards
Governor John Bel Edwards
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards traveled to the nation’s capitol Wednesday, July 26 to discuss climate change.

The governor testified before the U.S. Senate Budget Committee at the Beyond the Breaking Point: The Fiscal Consequences of Climate Change on Infrastructure hearing.

Edwards discussed the impacts of climate change on infrastructure. He also talked about the recent hurricanes and floods in Louisiana and dealing with the devastation.

He also expressed the importance of investments needed to prepare for disasters and reduce the impact on communities.

You can view the governor’s testimony here.

