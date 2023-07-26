Facebook
Former employee accused starting store fire

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 6:40 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department has arrested the man who allegedly started a fire at a commercial building in the early hours of Tuesday, July 25.

According to the fire department, Trent Alexander Carter, 34, was arrested on the charges of simple arson, terrorizing, and unauthorized entry of a place of business.

Firefighters responded around 2 a.m. to Airline Highway near Greenwell Street, where they found several pallets of paper towels on fire inside Shoppers Value Warehouse, according to officials.

Investigators said witnesses saw Carter, a former employee of the store, at the scene the morning of the fire. They said the manager had also been receiving threatening text messages from Carter.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a fire at Shoppers Value Warehouse Tuesday, July 25.
The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a fire at Shoppers Value Warehouse Tuesday, July 25.(Baton Rouge Fire Department)

Fire officials said the sprinkler system had activated and helped suppress the flames. Firefighters extinguished the remaining fire and checked concealed spaces throughout the rest of the building for more flames, added officials.

The fire was contained to several pallets of paper towels, but the rest of the building was damaged by smoke, according to officials.

Investigators ruled the fire as arson, officials confirmed.

According to officials, the warehouse contained millions of dollars worth of food supplies, both perishable and non-perishable. The company is trying to determine what was lost and what could be salvaged.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

