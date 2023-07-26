Facebook
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted on drugs, weapon charges arrested

Nepton Hatfield Jr.
Nepton Hatfield Jr.(BRPD)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department said a man wanted on multiple drug charges has been arrested.

Police confirmed Nepton Hatfield Jr., 24, was arrested Wednesday, July 26 by the U.S. Marshals in Baton Rouge due to an anonymous Crime Stoppers tip.

Hatfield was wanted on the following charges: Distribution/possession with the intent to Distribute Schedule ll CDS, illegal carrying of weapons, crime of CDS, aggravated flight from an officer, resisting an officer, aggravated criminal damage to property (2 counts), possession of schedule l, illegal carrying of weapons, stop signs and yield signs, reckless operations of a vehicle, and driving on roadway laned for traffic.

He was described as being 5-foot-9 and weighing around 155 pounds.

