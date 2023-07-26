BRPD: Teen shot, killed in downtown by girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend; suspected shooter remains at large

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A teenager is dead after a shooting in downtown Baton Rouge during the early morning hours of Wednesday, July 26.

Police identified the victim as Malik Clark, 19.

A spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed it happened in the area of 225 South River Road near the Raising Cane’s River Center around 3 a.m.

Police said Clark was shot and killed by his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend during what they are calling a “domestic situation.”

Clark was at the levee with his girlfriend and a friend when his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend showed up and an “altercation” happened that led to the ex-boyfriend shooting him, police explained.

The 23-year-old shooter fled the scene, police added.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office was called to the scene.

A spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed a deadly shooting happened in the area of 225 South River Road near the Raising Cane’s River Center around 3 a.m. on Wednesday, July 26. (WAFB)

Police said they know who the suspected shooter is and they are actively searching for him, but they are not releasing his identity yet. They confirmed the girlfriend and friend are both cooperating with law enforcement.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.