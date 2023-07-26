Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

2023 Sportsline Summer Camp: Northeast Vikings

Sportsline Summer Camp rolls on and we’re talking Northeast football.
By John Eads
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRIDE, La. (WAFB) - Sportsline Summer Camp rolls on and we’re talking Northeast football.

Head coach Devyn Baker and the Vikings trialed through a difficult season last year, but that Northeast roster was comprised of mostly 8th and 9th graders the focus for the Vikings this year is to keep stacking the depth chart with both experience and talent.

The offensive system should operate with a heavy dose of the run the Vikings have Xavier Williams and Jeromone Sampson in the backfield. Williams is known for his speed and agility while Sampson runs like a bulldog.

The tandem figures to play a critical role in the Vikings’ run-heavy approach.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Explosions, fire at Dow Chemical in Iberville Parish Friday evening.
Explosions, fire at Dow Chemical in Iberville Parish Friday evening
Hunter Fruge
Mother of injured paramedic pleads for prayers
Janice Frazier, 42
Woman accused of killing boyfriend now accused of killing former boyfriend; bond set
2 injured in shooting off College Drive.
Teen shot over custody dispute identified; suspect shot by police also named

Latest News

Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4)
Derek Carr era begins as Saints open training camp opens ahead of season
Carr era begins as Saints open training camp ahead of 2023 season
2023 Sportsline Summer Camp: Northeast Vikings - Part I
Gonzales All Stars
12U Gonzales All Stars earn runner-up at state tournament