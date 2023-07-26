2023 Sportsline Summer Camp: Northeast Vikings

PRIDE, La. (WAFB) - Sportsline Summer Camp rolls on and we’re talking Northeast football.

Head coach Devyn Baker and the Vikings trialed through a difficult season last year, but that Northeast roster was comprised of mostly 8th and 9th graders the focus for the Vikings this year is to keep stacking the depth chart with both experience and talent.

The offensive system should operate with a heavy dose of the run the Vikings have Xavier Williams and Jeromone Sampson in the backfield. Williams is known for his speed and agility while Sampson runs like a bulldog.

The tandem figures to play a critical role in the Vikings’ run-heavy approach.

