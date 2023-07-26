Facebook
12U Gonzales All Stars earn runner-up at state tournament

Gonzales All Stars
(WAFB)
By John Eads
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The little league baseball success in south Louisiana added another feather to its cap last week. The 12U Gonzales All Stars earned runner-up at the State Tournament in Metairie.

With the placement, the All Stars punched their ticket to the Dixie Youth Baseball Majors World Series in Ruston, L.A.

The All Stars will represent Louisiana alongside the state champion Lakeshore Indians.

The team continues to hold practice ahead of the tournament scheduled for August 4th to the 9th.

You can celebrate the team on August 3rd when they leave for the world series from city hall with a police escort.

