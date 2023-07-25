Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

WATCH: Man arrested after vehicle crashes into store in Iberville Parish

The accident happened Monday, July 24 around 9:40 p.m. at Lil Pigeon, a convenience store located at 39285 Bayou Pigeon Road.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLAQUEMINE, La. (WAFB) - One person has been arrested after a vehicle crashed into a store in Iberville Parish.

According to the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office, the accident happened Monday, July 24 around 9:40 p.m. at Lil Pigeon, a convenience store located at 39285 Bayou Pigeon Road.

Deputies confirmed the individual involved in the crash turned themselves in.

There is no word on what led up to the accident.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Explosions, fire at Dow Chemical in Iberville Parish Friday evening.
Explosions, fire at Dow Chemical in Iberville Parish Friday evening
Hunter Fruge
Mother of injured paramedic pleads for prayers
Janice Frazier, 42
Woman accused of killing boyfriend now accused of killing former boyfriend; bond set
2 injured in shooting off College Drive.
Teen shot over custody dispute identified; suspect shot by police also named

Latest News

FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The...
Mega Millions jackpot is the 8th largest in the US at $820 million
WATCH: Man arrested after vehicle crashes into store in Iberville Parish
WATCH: Man arrested after vehicle crashes into store in Iberville Parish
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, July 25
A “dry” heat for the time being
Queen Casino hosts job fair for open positions