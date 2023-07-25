WATCH: Man arrested after vehicle crashes into store in Iberville Parish

PLAQUEMINE, La. (WAFB) - One person has been arrested after a vehicle crashed into a store in Iberville Parish.

According to the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office, the accident happened Monday, July 24 around 9:40 p.m. at Lil Pigeon, a convenience store located at 39285 Bayou Pigeon Road.

Deputies confirmed the individual involved in the crash turned themselves in.

There is no word on what led up to the accident.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

