VIDEO: 18-wheeler fire causes delays on I-12 East at O’Neal Lane
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 4:30 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Several lanes were blocked on I-12 East at O’Neal Lane due to a vehicle fire early Tuesday morning.
As of 5 a.m., the left lane has reopened while the center and right lanes remain closed.
DOTD announced the incident around 4:20 a.m. No injuries were reported, according to emergency officials.
Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
