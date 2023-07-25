Facebook
VIDEO: 18-wheeler fire causes delays on I-12 East at O’Neal Lane

The incident happened near the O'Neal Lane exit around 4:20 a.m.
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 4:30 AM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Several lanes were blocked on I-12 East at O’Neal Lane due to a vehicle fire early Tuesday morning.

As of 5 a.m., the left lane has reopened while the center and right lanes remain closed.

DOTD announced the incident around 4:20 a.m. No injuries were reported, according to emergency officials.

Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

