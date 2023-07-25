VIDEO: 18-wheeler fire causes delays on I-12 East at O’Neal Lane

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Several lanes were blocked on I-12 East at O’Neal Lane due to a vehicle fire early Tuesday morning.

As of 5 a.m., the left lane has reopened while the center and right lanes remain closed.

The left lane has opened leaving the 2 right lanes blocked on I-12 East past O'Neal Lane due to a vehicle fire. Congestion remains minimal. — Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) July 25, 2023

DOTD announced the incident around 4:20 a.m. No injuries were reported, according to emergency officials.

I-12 East is closed at O neal Lane due to a vehicle fire. Congestion is minimal. Motorists are advised to use an alternate route. — Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) July 25, 2023

Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

I-12 East at O’Neal has been shut down due to a vehicle fire early Tuesday morning. (DOTD)

