Twin Oaks Bridge re-opening to restore vital connection for Baker

The Office of Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome released the following news release on Tuesday, July 25:

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and Mayor Darnell Waites celebrated an important milestone today as they announced the completion of the Twin Oaks Drive Bridge over Cypress Bayou in Baker. The 120-foot-long bridge will officially re-open in the coming days to traffic, restoring a crucial link between the Scotlandville-Zachary Highway and Heck Young Road.

The newly constructed bridge replaces the aging concrete and timber structure that has served the community since its initial construction in 1960. Coastal Contractors, LLC, the construction company behind this project, has completed a bridge that not only ensures enhanced safety for commuters but also improves the drainage system under the structure.

“A new Twin Oaks Drive Bridge was an important priority for City-Parish,” said Mayor Broome. “This modern and resilient structure reinforces our commitment to ensuring safe and efficient transportation options for our citizens. It exemplifies our dedication to peace, progress, and prosperity for all residents of East Baton Rouge Parish.”

“This collaborative effort with the City of Baker showcases the strength of unity and shared goals,” said Mayor Waites. “The Twin Oaks Drive Bridge will be instrumental in bolstering connectivity in the region, positively impacting the lives of our constituents. We are proud to be part of this transformative project that will benefit generations to come.”

With a total cost of $1,451,000, this infrastructure investment promises a smoother travel experience for residents and businesses alike, while enhancing the quality of life for citizens who rely on the Twin Oaks Drive Bridge for their regular travel needs.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.