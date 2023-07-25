Facebook
Store fire under investigation as arson

The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a fire at Shoppers Value Warehouse Tuesday, July 25.
The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a fire at Shoppers Value Warehouse Tuesday, July 25.(Baton Rouge Fire Department)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 6:40 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department is investigating after a fire started at a commercial building in the early hours of Tuesday, July 25.

According to the fire department, firefighters responded around 2 a.m. to Airline Highway near Greenwell Street, where they found the Shoppers Value Warehouse on fire.

The fire was contained to several pallets of paper towels, but the rest of the building was damaged by smoke, according to firefighters.

Investigators ruled the fire as arson, officials confirmed.

No other details have been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

