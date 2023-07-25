Queen Casino hosts job fair for open positions

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As Hollywood Casino Baton Rouge prepares to unveil its new renovations and completed transformation into The Queen Baton Rouge this fall, the riverfront casino is looking to hire new team members.

You can apply for a variety of full-time and part-time positions during an upcoming job fair Tuesday, July 25. It will take place from noon until 6 p.m.

The Queen Baton Rouge has opportunities for nearly 100 new team members and will host the fair in the Atrium of the Belle of Baton Rouge, Hollywood Casino’s sister property located at 103 France Street. During the job fair, The Queen Baton Rouge is looking to fill a host of positions, including:

Executive Chef

Sous Chef

Chef De Cuisine

Food and Beverage Manager

Facilities Manager

Players Club Supervisors

Executive Casino Host

Slot Tech Manager

EVS Supervisor

Dealers

Security Officers

Security Bike Officers

Slot Attendants

Slot Technicians

Cage Cashiers

Catering and Sales Manager

Positions within food and beverage, valet, Players Club representatives, maintenance engineers, and more will be available. Interested applicants can find a list of all openings and apply on the website here.

Currently operating as Hollywood Casino Baton Rouge, the historic property will introduce a new era with the transition to The Queen Baton Rouge. The name change is part of a comprehensive brand transformation that embodies the completion of an estimated $85 million project that includes moving the casino to a new landside facility, increasing the total footprint from 62,000 to more than 100,000 square feet, and the addition of innovative gaming, dining, and entertainment venues.

