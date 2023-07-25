New program at CAA allows you to foster your own pet while looking for adopters

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Workers with Companion Animal Alliance (CAA) shelter say they’re seeing an increase in families who are surrendering their pets, often due to financial strains and or other life-changing events.

The shelter is now offering a program that keeps your pet from waiting in a shelter for possible adoption. And, to prevent your pet from facing possible euthanasia.

The PASS program is designed to do just that.

“Pass is short for Positive Alternative to Shelter Surrender,” explained Emily Lemoine with CAA.

In 2022, the shelter took in 10,000 animals and Lemoine says they are on track to do the same this year if not more.

The shelter takes in up to 40 dogs a day but is only adopting about 10 dogs daily.

On average, the shelter is 100 dogs over capacity.

“This is an effort to create intake diversion because we have been at overcapacity for so long,” added Lemoine.

The program offers assistance to East Baton Rouge residents looking to rehome their pets, including shelter services and participation in their adoption events.

“We impound the animal into the system. They will be posted on all our platforms. We have a big social media following,” Lemoine said.

Danah Clipa has been a foster dog mom for over a year now.

In that time, she has fostered more than 12 dogs.

She says the program will not only help with overcrowding but keep the animals in a more comfortable environment.

“Seeing them in a shelter compared to a home is an immediate difference,” continued Clipa.

She says keeping them in a home prevents them from suffering behavioral and personality changes and allowing potential adopters to see their true behavior.

“The most rewarding part is seeing them thrive in another home. The sadness is short-lived,” Clipa added.

