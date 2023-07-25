Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

LPSO searching for missing 24-year-old man

Cameron McCrory
Cameron McCrory(Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 24-year-old man.

According to LPSO, Cameron McCrory, 24, contact was last made with McCrory on July, 22 possibly around the Eden Church Road are of Denham Springs.

McCrory is 5-foot-8 and weighs approximately 160 pounds with dark hair. He was last seen wearing dark colored shorts, a brown shirt, white shoes and dark colored socks according to officials.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the LPSO at (225) 686-2241 x1.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Explosions, fire at Dow Chemical in Iberville Parish Friday evening.
Explosions, fire at Dow Chemical in Iberville Parish Friday evening
Hunter Fruge
Mother of injured paramedic pleads for prayers
Janice Frazier, 42
Woman accused of killing boyfriend now accused of killing former boyfriend; bond set
2 injured in shooting off College Drive.
Teen shot over custody dispute identified; suspect shot by police also named

Latest News

New program at CAA allows you to foster your own pet while looking for adopters
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The...
Mega Millions jackpot is the 8th largest in the US at $820 million
Jambalaya Festival Association will no longer organize Christmas parade in Gonzales
Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s officials are investigating the death of a 14 year old boy in a...
Fiery ATV crash kills 14-year-old, injures mother and second teen in Loranger