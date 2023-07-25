LPSO searching for missing 24-year-old man

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 24-year-old man.

According to LPSO, Cameron McCrory, 24, contact was last made with McCrory on July, 22 possibly around the Eden Church Road are of Denham Springs.

McCrory is 5-foot-8 and weighs approximately 160 pounds with dark hair. He was last seen wearing dark colored shorts, a brown shirt, white shoes and dark colored socks according to officials.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the LPSO at (225) 686-2241 x1.

