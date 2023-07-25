Jambalaya Festival Association will no longer organize Christmas parade in Gonzales

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Gonzales Jambalaya Festival Association have cancelled the group’s annual Christmas parade moving forward, WAFB has learned.

The decision was made at a meeting on July 17.

In December of 2022, the parade was cancelled due to weather conditions and was never rescheduled.

Before that decision was even made, in October of 2022 leaders with the Jambalaya Festival Association banned music from being played on floats and vehicles to try and keep the parade family oriented.

That move came After the public expressed concerns about the music coming from floats during the 2021 event.

The parade also made headlines after a well-known DJ named Quincy Davis, 36, fell from a float and was killed in 2021.

Officials with the association are hopeful another organization within the City of Gonzales will want to take over the parade in the future.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.