Get a free cancer screening

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center is offering free cancer screenings to the public Tuesday, July 25.

The screenings will take place from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at The Unitarian Church of Baton Rouge. The address is 8470 Goodwood Blvd.

Mary Bird Perkins says it will provide screenings for colorectal, oral, prostate, and skin cancer.

Appointments are required. To schedule an appointment or for more information call (225) 425-8034.

Colorectal Cancer Screenings

Easy-to-use take home colorectal cancer screening kits will be distributed. Men and women age 45 and older who have not been screened for colorectal cancer in the past 12 months are eligible. Does not replace a medical examination or other screening procedures.

Skin Cancer Screenings

A visual exam will be performed by a physician. Available to those who have not had a physician perform a skin screening in the past 12 months.

Oral Cancer Screenings

A physician will check your face, neck, lips, and entire mouth. The risk of oral cancer increases with age. Patients over 40 years of age should be considered at a higher risk. Most oral cancers are linked to cigarette smoking, heavy alcohol use or the use of both tobacco and alcohol together.

Prostate Cancer Screenings

Includes a PSA blood test and a physical exam performed by a physician. Available to men 45 and older who do not have a doctor or who have not been screened for prostate cancer in the past 12 months.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.