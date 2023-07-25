FranU offers look inside its new simulated environment teaching hospital

The following is a news release from the Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady University:

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady University’s St. Francis Hall has opened up its doors and with that comes a 20,000 square foot space where students get high-tech patient care simulation rooms that are created to replicate clinical environments.

The new Simulated Environment Teaching Hospital has taken the place of the original, which was a 4,000-square-foot space. The extra room will allow FranU to add more simulated environments, from a radiology room to a NICU to an operating room.

This immersive learning space is outfitted with cameras and microphones in each clinical simulation room that provides an opportunity to record the scenarios, capture data from the simulators to enhance debriefing and stream the scenarios to the debriefing room where learners can observe the clinical scenario. The audiovisual equipment also has the ability to provide software that will allow learners to engage in managing learners via telehealth.

Simulation is a technique that creates a situation or environment to allow persons to experience a representation of a real event for practice, learning, evaluation, testing, or to gain an understanding of systems or human actions. A simulation offers a safe, controlled environment for learners to integrate theory into practice. Simulation-based learning experiences provide learners with the opportunity to participate in multifaceted imitation clinical scenarios that represent actual or potential situations in practice in a safe environment.

“Simulation has changed the way that we prepare students for practice,” stated Tabitha Jones-Thomas, director of SETH. “Students are able to practice in a safe environment and simulation assists in improving students’ confidence level. FranU’s SETH supports students from ten different clinical programs, from an associate degree to a doctoral level. It provides the perfect avenue for interprofessional education, which is when two or more disciplines learn together working towards a common goal.”

Here’s a look at all the new SETH holds:

Apartment/Home Health Simulation

A realistic living space to assist patients with activities of daily living that include orientation, mobility and self-care. A great deal of patient care has transitioned into the home. Clinical programs such as nursing, respiratory therapy and physical therapy will manage patients in the home. Standardized patients or people portraying the role of a patient will engage learners in realistic situations that are encountered in Home Health by clinicians.

Birthing Suite

The birthing suite has the world’s most lifelike childbirth simulator, Victoria. From early pregnancy complications, high-risk deliveries, and postpartum emergencies to non-gravid scenarios for general nursing care, Victoria simulates a full range of obstetrical events to facilitate teamwork and deepen critical thinking skills in learners of all levels. In addition, the birthing suite incorporates a transition area where the transition nurses provide care for the newborn. Students engage in obstetric and neonatal care of mom and baby. Simulations may range from uneventful to life-endangering.

Central Nurse Station

This is the communication hub of the hospital floor. Activities occurring in the nursing station include charting, information exchange (reporting), patient tracking, listing patient care assignments, brief in-services, and emergency carts are housed here. Ancillary rooms that are relevant to patient care are attached to the nurse’s station, such as a medication room for medication preparation, linen storage, clean disposable supplies room, and a nourishment room and a cove that stores the patient emergency cart (code cart).

Debriefing Room

Provides space to prepare the learners to engage in the clinical simulation scenario. Students are able to observe scenarios via live streaming that utilize state-of-the-art audiovisual equipment. The facilitator guides the students through a very rich post-scenario discussion.

Emergency Room Bays

These bays serve as a place where patients are placed when in need of emergency care after triage. This room can also serve as a post-anesthesia care unit (PACU), formerly known as a recovery room. Occasionally, Physical Therapy Assisting students host massage-a-thons in this room.

Exam Room

There are six clinical exam rooms that replicate a doctor’s office exam room. Space for the health care provider to physically examine their patient privately.

ICU Simulation

Intensive Care Units require a higher level of nursing care for the more medically involved patients. Examples of patients in these rooms would be victims of multiple trauma due to a high-speed motor vehicular accident or emergency surgery. Patients receive very critical and intense care in this environment.

Medical Lab Science

Analyses of samples and specimens take place in this space to assist with a definitive medical diagnosis. This room is set up with incubators, microscopes, centrifuge machines and other laboratory equipment used to analyze lab specimens. There is also a passthrough unit from the bathroom located adjacent to the Medical Laboratory Science Simulation room to mirror collection of a urinalysis specimen.

Medical Surgical Simulation

This room would house patients on the road to recovery from trauma or those who’ve had a general surgery and those that require medical management for a condition or disease process.

Medical Surgical Simulation/Palliative Care

also known as comfort care, is an interdisciplinary medical and social caregiving approach aimed at optimizing quality of life and mitigating suffering among people with serious, complex, and often terminal illnesses.

Mental Health

These rooms provide a space to assess and manage the patient’s current mental status with few distractions. Students engaged with standardized patients or people portraying the role of a patient to develop and enhance soft skills.

Moulage Room

Suspending disbelief in simulation can be essential to learning and may impact the effectiveness of learning. Moulage is a technique in which special effects makeup is used to create wounds and other effects in simulation to add context and create realism in an otherwise fabricated environment. Moulage assists the faculty member in assessing the learner’s knowledge. For example, one of the clinical scenario objectives may be to manage post-operative care for a patient. While setting up the simulation, the faculty member may decide to create a surgical incision with purulent drainage. Purulent drainage indicates infection. Using moulage to create this effect will assist the faculty in determining whether the learner knows normal vs abnormal findings.

NICU Simulation

Neonatal Intensive Care Unit provides critical care for infants born prematurely or with life-threatening conditions.

OR Suite

The Operating Room is where the surgical team including surgeons, nurses, surgical technologists, and the clinician delivering anesthesia, will manage the patient during surgical procedures. The student nurse anesthetist will engage in intraoperative learning experiences in the operating room. There are two OR suites in this learning environment. These new simulators are “Gold Standard” when it comes to anesthesia administration training. The simulators have many advanced capabilities, including lungs that can receive normal tidal volumes, demonstrate changes in compliance and resistance, exhale CO2 and trigger the ventilator with spontaneous breathing. These simulators are also capable of adaptive physiological modeling- meaning he will demonstrate cardiovascular, respiratory and neurological changes in response to pharmacological and ventilatory interventions.

Pediatric Suite/ Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU)

The care of the pediatric patient, which ranges from birth to adolescents, will be managed in this area. This pediatric simulator is the world’s most advanced pediatric patient simulator and the first capable of simulating lifelike emotions through dynamic facial expressions, movement, and speech. HAL is designed to help providers of all levels develop the specialized skills needed to effectively communicate, diagnose, and treat young patients in nearly all clinical areas. Key features of the simulator housed in the pediatric suite include interactive eyes and active facial expressions, dynamic lung compliance with true ventilator support, real patient monitor support: SpO2, EKG, capnography, NIBP, live pacing, and defibrillation, emergency intervention: surgical airway, needle decompression, chest tube insertion, Wireless and tetherless.

Pharmacy

Medications are prepared and distributed to patients’ care units from this location. This room has a window to mirror the station where clinicians pick up meds from pharmacy. The pharmacy will also house a medication dispensing unit to store medications and other equipment that are involved in the medication dispensing process.

Phlebotomy

Venipuncture is performed and blood is sent to the lab for analysis. This room has a true phlebotomy chair and wearable simulation equipment that can be used with standardized patients or real people, portraying the role of a patient for learners to practice drawing blood and soft skills simultaneously.

Telemedicine

Medical appointments take place via a videoconferencing screen between a healthcare provider and a patient.

X-Ray

Medical imaging to detect medical issues such as pneumonia, fluid around the lungs, foreign objects, fracture of a bone, etc. This room houses a portable X-ray machine.

St. Francis Hall represents the initial step in the development of the University’s campus master plan. Located at 5414 Brittany Drive, this building will serve as the front door to a cohesive and identifiable campus. The 75,000-square-foot, three-story building will be dedicated to academic and student development functions at both the undergraduate and graduate levels.

Driven by the University’s mission, the facility will provide an interactive and student-centered environment. The building will contain modular spaces that can support multiple educational activities and social events of varied sizes. Learning outside of the classroom will be facilitated by interactive student spaces adjacent to instructional spaces, promoting ongoing synergies between formal and informal learning and enhancing the relationship-based education characteristic of a Franciscan University.

