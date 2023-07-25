Facebook
Fiery ATV crash kills 14-year-old, injures mother and second teen in Loranger

By Rob Masson
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WVUE) - A 14-year-old is dead after a fiery ATV crash in Loranger, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the crash on Gilderport Road just after 2 p.m. on Mon., July 24, Chief Jimmy Travis says.

The 14-year-old and a 13-year-old were operating the ATV when they reportedly lost control and struck a culvert and several fence posts. Officials say the ATV then burst into flames, trapping the 14-year-old beneath it.

The mother of the 14-year-old attempted to pull her son from the wreckage but was unsuccessful, Chief Travis says. The mother sustained severe burn injuries and was taken to the hospital. The 14-year-old died at the scene.

Authorities say the 13-year-old also received severe injuries and was rushed to a hospital. After surgery, he was stabilized and taken to Children’s Hospital, Chief Travis says.

The crash remains under investigation but speed is believed to be a factor. The identities of the victims were not disclosed.

