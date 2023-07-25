A “dry” heat for the time being

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Temperatures are staying hot, but it’s a slow increase in humidity through the week. Highs will remain in the upper 90°s for the foreseeable future.

With lower humidity, feels like temperatures won’t make it feel as oppressive. We will see peak feels-like temperatures in the triple digits for the remainder of the work week so take heat-related precautions.

The good news is that dangerous heat, in the form of Heat Advisories, doesn’t look to return until Friday or Saturday. Don’t expect much relief overnight and for the early morning hours. Morning lows will see a slow increase as humidity levels also slowly rise.

Daytime highs in the 100°s are expected as we start next week as the hot and mainly dry weather pattern remains. High pressure will keep a decent lid on the atmosphere for the next 10 days. Possibly by the middle of next week we may start to see slightly higher rain chances to bring highs down a degree or two.

