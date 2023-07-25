Contact 9: Man gives warning after losing money in rental car scam

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man says his attempt to rent a car turned into him losing thousands of dollars.

He says someone posed as a rental car employee and took his money.

“I said man I got screwed again. I said I got messed over,” said Jason Marshall.

He said someone posing as an Enterprise rental employee told him he could take advantage of a special by paying with a pre-paid card. Marshall said he paid with a gift card. He said minutes later, he got a call from someone claiming to be the boss, telling him he did the payment process wrong. He said he paid with a pre-paid card the second time.

He explained the car was never delivered and the money was gone.

A verified Enterprise representative says they have seen reports like this before, emphasizing Enterprise will never ask for payment information over the phone. A statement from the company reads, “Enterprise only accepts pre-paid gift cards as a form of payment at the end of a rental, and only those with a Visa, Mastercard® or Amex symbol.”

Marshall wants to make sure this doesn’t happen to you.

“I was very hurt, upset. Like man, how can somebody really treat somebody like this?” Marshall asked.

