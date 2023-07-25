Facebook
Contact 9: Man gives warning after losing money in rental car scam

A man says his attempt to rent a car turned into him losing thousands of dollars.
A man says his attempt to rent a car turned into him losing thousands of dollars.
By Deon Guillory
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man says his attempt to rent a car turned into him losing thousands of dollars.

He says someone posed as a rental car employee and took his money.

“I said man I got screwed again. I said I got messed over,” said Jason Marshall.

He said someone posing as an Enterprise rental employee told him he could take advantage of a special by paying with a pre-paid card. Marshall said he paid with a gift card. He said minutes later, he got a call from someone claiming to be the boss, telling him he did the payment process wrong. He said he paid with a pre-paid card the second time.

He explained the car was never delivered and the money was gone.

A verified Enterprise representative says they have seen reports like this before, emphasizing Enterprise will never ask for payment information over the phone. A statement from the company reads, “Enterprise only accepts pre-paid gift cards as a form of payment at the end of a rental, and only those with a Visa, Mastercard® or Amex symbol.”

Marshall wants to make sure this doesn’t happen to you.

“I was very hurt, upset. Like man, how can somebody really treat somebody like this?” Marshall asked.

Click here to report a typo.

Click here to report a typo.

