Charges dropped for man accused of impersonating officer, kidnapping, rape

EBR District Attorney’s office says they don’t have enough physical evidence to charge Mark Russell with kidnapping, rape, and impersonation of an officer.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney’s office says they don’t have enough physical evidence to charge Mark Russell with kidnapping, rape, and impersonation of an officer.

According to court documents from the 19th Judicial District Court, the arrest was based primarily on witness statements.

In 2018, a 17-year-old boy told police that Russell impersonated an officer before he kidnapped and raped him.

After further investigation, the DA ultimately decided to drop the charges because there were “inconsistencies” surrounding some of the key elements of their stories.

Before that arrest, Russell was already a convicted sex offender with a criminal history spanning 25 years.

