Braised Beef Short Ribs

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Braising is a process of cooking food in a little water over a long period of time. This method is used on tougher cuts of meat to guarantee tenderness and to impart a vegetable-infused flavor.

Prep Time: 4½ Hours

Yields: 8 Servings

Ingredients:

6 pounds beef short ribs

Salt and black pepper to taste

Granulated garlic to taste

8 slices bacon, chopped

2 large onions, peeled and quartered

3 stalks celery, quartered

3 carrots, sliced

8 cloves garlic, peeled and smashed

6 cups beef stock, bouillon or water

1 cup dry red wine

3 sprigs fresh thyme

6 fresh basil leaves

Method:

Preheat oven to 350°F. Season short ribs with salt, pepper, and granulated garlic then set aside. In a 10-quart Dutch oven, brown bacon over medium-high heat to render fat. Do not burn. Remove crisp bacon and set aside. Brown short ribs in bacon fat, 4 at a time, taking care not to burn bacon fat. Once all ribs are brown, remove from pan and set aside. Add onions, celery, carrots, and smashed garlic to the pan. Sauté 2–3 minutes to tenderize vegetables. Pour in the stock and red wine. Bring to a rolling boil then reduce to simmer. Add cooked bacon, browned short ribs, thyme, and basil. Season stock with additional salt and pepper if necessary. Return mixture to a rolling boil, cover tightly with aluminum foil then place in preheated oven. Cook approximately 4 hours. You may check tenderness at 3 hours. When ribs are fork-tender, remove from stock and set aside. Reduce stock by half over the stove top. When ready to serve, strain stock, return ribs to pot along with sauce, and reheat in the oven. Ribs may be prepared up to 3 days in advance and remain in stock refrigerated until ready to serve.

