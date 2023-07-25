Facebook
Baton Rouge respiratory therapist explains ways to manage your child’s asthma

Health experts said having an inhaler on-hand at school is one important step for kids with asthma.
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 5:33 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Respiratory Health Association reports asthma causes an estimated 13.8 million missed school days each year. Health experts said having an inhaler on-hand at school is one important step for kids with asthma.

Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Health is hosting an Asthma Camp all week long and is open to all children who are diagnosed with asthma. At the camp, families learn tips about how to manage asthma. Registration is no longer available, but you can go to ololchildrens.org or health.fmolhs.org/parentingu/asthma to view more information.

Asthma can be well controlled with the right medicines. They are not addictive, and your child will not become dependent on them.

Asthma can be well controlled with the right medicines.

Asthma flare-ups are caused by:

  • Tobacco smoke
  • Dust mites
  • Pet dander
  • Cockroaches
  • Mold
  • Strong odors
  • Exercise

The doctor should give you a written plan to take care of your child with asthma. They say everyone with asthma should have an asthma action plan.

Learn more from this Asthma Education Handbook.

