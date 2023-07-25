Area Circle K closes pumps after fuel mix-up

PORT ALLEN, La. (WAFB) - A major mix-up is leading to vehicle mechanical problems for some customers who bought fuel at a Circle K store in West Baton Rouge Parish.

When fuel was recently delivered there, diesel fuel was put into the underground storage tanks that hold unleaded fuel. And, unleaded fuel was put into diesel storage tanks, according to a Circle K spokesman.

The incident, known in the fuel industry as a “cross drop,” is believed to have happened sometime on Sunday, July 23, the spokesman said.

The store is located at 102 N. Lobdell Highway in Port Allen, Louisiana.

All of the gasoline pumps at that location were bagged and turned off around 9 a.m. Monday, Circle K said.

Bags cover all 32 pumps at the Circle K on Lobdell Highway in Port Allen Tuesday, July 25.

“At Circle K, we guarantee and stand by the quality of our fuels,” a Circle K spokesman said. “However, issues sometimes arise, and customers should report them as soon as possible to us for review by our claims department. The car troubles experienced by some customers who purchased fuel at our Lobdell Highway location in Port Allen resulted from fuels being delivered inadvertently into the wrong underground storage tanks. As soon as we became aware of the situation, we shut down all fuel pumps at this location. We apologize to any customers affected by this issue, and we will assist them with their claims. In the meantime, our fuel pumps will be closed at this location while we correct the issue.”

Circle K says customers who may have been impacted at this location can contact Circle K Customer Service toll-free at (800) 308-2570.

One woman who spoke to WAFB says her vehicle started having mechanical issues soon after getting gas there Monday, July 24. Her vehicle is now scheduled to go into a shop for repairs, she said.

The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry oversees fuel quality at gas stations in the state. A spokesperson for that agency says they received a consumer complaint about this issue Tuesday morning and they dispatched a team to that location to launch an investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.