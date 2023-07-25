All lanes now open on I-12 East at O’Neal Lane after 18-wheeler fire
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 4:30 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - All lanes have reopened on I-12 East at O’Neal Lane after an 18-wheeler fire caused several closures early Tuesday, July 25.
DOTD said the highway reopened just before 9 a.m.
DOTD originally announced the accident around 4:20 a.m. No injuries were reported, according to emergency officials.
Drivers were encouraged to use an alternate route.
