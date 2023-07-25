All lanes now open on I-12 East at O’Neal Lane after 18-wheeler fire

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - All lanes have reopened on I-12 East at O’Neal Lane after an 18-wheeler fire caused several closures early Tuesday, July 25.

DOTD said the highway reopened just before 9 a.m.

All lanes are now open on I-12 East past O'Neal Lane. Congestion has reached Airline Highway. — Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) July 25, 2023

THE BURNT TRUCK IS GONE!! I-12 East is completely open now past O'Neal Lane following clean-up and recovery of a truck that caught fire about 4 a.m. I-12 East traffic, headed "toward" Denham, is still slow and backed up from Airline Highway. Expect traffic to return to normal. pic.twitter.com/aVlwx1Tfh1 — WAFB First Alert Traffic (@WAFBTraffic) July 25, 2023

DOTD originally announced the accident around 4:20 a.m. No injuries were reported, according to emergency officials.

I-12 East is closed at O neal Lane due to a vehicle fire. Congestion is minimal. Motorists are advised to use an alternate route. — Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) July 25, 2023

Drivers were encouraged to use an alternate route.

I-12 East at O’Neal has been shut down due to a vehicle fire early Tuesday morning. (DOTD)

