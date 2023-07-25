Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

3-year-old Covington boy advances to National Mullet Championship finals

Nash Carroll was born with half of a working heart and has his superhero scar to prove it.
Nash Carroll was born with half of a working heart and has his superhero scar to prove it.(Family)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 8:33 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - A Covington 3-year-old has advances to the final round of the national mullet championship.

READ MORE Covington boy born with heart condition competing in national mullet championship

Nash Carroll is a natural rock star that embodies that “business in the front and party in the back” spirit of the mullet hairstyle. Now, he’s cruised past the second round and has a shot at bringing the hardware back home as finalist in the National Mullet Championship.

Beyond his impressive locks, there’s a fighting spirit.

Nash was born with tricuspid atresia, a congenital heart defect that hinders a portion of the heart from fully forming. Shortly after birth, he experienced a stroke and underwent multiple medical procedures, including one open heart surgery. Despite these challenges, Nash’s resilient spirit shines through, and he lives life with boundless energy.

The next round of the competition starts August 7 and the votes start back at zero.

Voting for the second round of the National Mullet Championship ends Monday, with the winner receiving a prize of $5,000, which would go towards medical expenses. Donations from the contest benefit the Wounded Warrior Project. To vote, visit MulletChamp.com.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Explosions, fire at Dow Chemical in Iberville Parish Friday evening.
Explosions, fire at Dow Chemical in Iberville Parish Friday evening
Hunter Fruge
Mother of injured paramedic pleads for prayers
Janice Frazier, 42
Woman accused of killing boyfriend now accused of killing former boyfriend; bond set
2 injured in shooting off College Drive.
Teen shot over custody dispute identified; suspect shot by police also named

Latest News

Vehicle fire causing traffic delays on I-12 East
All lanes now open on I-12 East at O’Neal Lane after 18-wheeler fire
Researchers are testing a new therapy for patients with pancreatic and other cancers fueled by...
YOUR HEALTH: Basket trial: Controlling cancer cell spread
The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a fire at Shoppers Value Warehouse Tuesday, July 25.
Store fire under investigation as arson
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The...
$820 million lottery jackpot is 8th largest in US