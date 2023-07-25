Facebook
2023 Sportsline Summer Camp: Walker Wildcats

Sportsline Summer Camp spending a second straight day in District 5-5A with the Walker Wildcats.
By Steve Schneider
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
The Wildcats beat Live Oak and St. Amant in year one of the new Livingston Ascension League but lost the other three to EA, Dutchtown, and rival Denham Springs.

Head coach Chad Mahaffey hosted the Gators for their spring game which was mostly dominated by defense.

Zyon Russ and Kentrell Scott showing you how it’s done.

Gobbling up the Gators for a unit that returns eight starters including Preston Hill. who’s one of 26 Wildcat seniors setting out to improve on last year’s 6-5 season.

Another senior Byson Perkins also leads that solid secondary which combined with a solid defensive front can not only create mistakes for opposing quarterbacks but pressure and affect them on key third downs to get off the field and give their offense opportunities.

