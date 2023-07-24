SMART LIVING: Foods that mess with your medications

ORLANDO, Fla. (IVANHOE NEWSWIRE) - Doctors are warning the public that some foods may cause unintended consequences.

Nearly 70% of Americans are on at least one prescription drug. According to John Hopkins, food and medicine interactions can take place with prescription and over-the-counter medications.

The first common culprit to medication-food interaction is grapefruit juice. Doctors from Harvard University found that the drink contains a compound called furanocoumarins that binds enzymes and stops them from working.

The second silent killer is black licorice. Studies found the candy can stop blood pressure medicines from working because it contains glycyrrhizin, a plant compound that causes pressures to rise.

Medics reported herbal supplements can interact with antidepressants. When taken with blood thinner medications, the supplements can cause a higher risk of bleeding because of contained flavonoids.

People taking antidepressants should also avoid strong cheeses altogether. These medications work to block monoamine oxidase, and scientists report aged cheeses can block serotonin and, dopamine.

Lastly, steer clear of green tea if you take medications for heart disease and high blood pressure. The vitamin K in the drink can reverse the effects of meds and lead to more damage.

Experts said that if you are sick and taking different meds, stick to neutral foods like rice, bread, and peanut butter. Neutral foods coat your stomach and aid in helping digestion. This metabolizes your medication better.

