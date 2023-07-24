Saints hosting free agent Trai Turner, former Pro Bowl guard and NOLA native

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints have had a busy offseason and it appears they are not done pursuing free agents.

Former Pro-Bowl guard Trai Turner is visiting the Saints today. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 24, 2023

The Saints are hosting free agent Trai Turner on Monday (July 24) for a visit in an effort to address their needs on the offensive line, according to ESPN.

NFL insider Adam Schefter shared the news Monday morning via X, the social media network formerly known as Twitter.

The nine-year guard spent the majority of his career with the Carolina Panthers, where he was also a five-time Pro Bowl selection since being drafted out of LSU in 2014.

Turner, 30, most recently played for the Washington Commanders and started in 12 out of the 16 total games he played in. Prior to Washington, he was traded to the Chargers in 2020 and in 2021 he played in and started 17 games for the Pittsburgh Steelers on a one-year contract.

Turner is a New Orleans native and a St. Augustine High School grad.

