Restaurant Week highlighting businesses across the Capital Region

It's happening July 24-29.
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 6:20 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Restaurant Week is returning July 24-29 in the Capital Region.

Each menu has three-course meals ranging from $20 to $60. You’ll find everything from the best steakhouses to casual dining and pizza places.

Reservations are recommended as places are expected to book up.

Each menu has three-course meals ranging from $20 to $60.

You can learn more here.

Also, when you #eatbr they will donate a portion of all money raised and donate to the Louisiana Restaurant Association Education Foundation, Louisiana Hospitality Foundation, and the Baton Rouge Epicurean Society this year.

Restaurant Week returns to the Capital Region July 24-29.

