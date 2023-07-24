Restaurant Week highlighting businesses across the Capital Region

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Restaurant Week is returning July 24-29 in the Capital Region.

Each menu has three-course meals ranging from $20 to $60. You’ll find everything from the best steakhouses to casual dining and pizza places.

Reservations are recommended as places are expected to book up.

You can learn more here.

Also, when you #eatbr they will donate a portion of all money raised and donate to the Louisiana Restaurant Association Education Foundation, Louisiana Hospitality Foundation, and the Baton Rouge Epicurean Society this year.

