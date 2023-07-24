Police seek help to identify person of interest in gas station burglary

BAKER, La. (WAFB) - Investigators with the Baker Police Department are asking for the public’s help to identify a person of interest following a burglary at a gas station.

According to police, the burglary happened at a gas station on Main Street near Old Baker Zachary Road in Baker. Authorities said officers were called to the gas station around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 23.

Officers arrived at the scene and discovered a broken front window, investigators said. They added that several alcohol and tobacco products were stolen.

If you can help police identify the person of interest, you’re asked to contact the Baker Police Department by calling the number (225) 775-6000 ext. 1 or the Capital Region Crime Stoppers by calling the number (225) 344-7867.

