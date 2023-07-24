Facebook
Police find human remains in suitcases along Florida beach

The area where human remains were found in suitcases is seen in Delray Beach, Florida.
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CNN) - Police found human remains in suitcases along Florida’s Intracoastal Waterway.

Delray Beach Police said they got a call Friday after someone saw something “strange” in the waterway.

They found three suitcases. Inside were the remains of a white or Hispanic middle-aged woman with brown hair.

The victim was wearing a floral tank top with a black undershirt and black, mid-thigh shorts.

Anyone with information should contact detective Mike Liberta at 561-243-7874.

A floral top found in suitcases with remains of a woman in Delray Beach, Florida.
