People celebrated the life of 19-year-old Caleb Easterling

A moment of silence took place Sunday tonight, during the Baton Rouge Rougarou game at Pete Goldsby Field, to honor the life of Caleb Easterling.
By Lester Duhé
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A moment of silence took place Sunday tonight, during the Baton Rouge Rougarou game at Pete Goldsby Field, to honor the life of Caleb Easterling.

The 19-year-old and former Central High School baseball player, died in a crash more than 10 days ago, on Magnolia Bridge Road.

Jambalaya was served, and there were multiple signs and tributes, to honor Caleb’s life.

All proceeds are going to the Easterling family.

