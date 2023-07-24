Pedestrian killed in Ascension Parish crash

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Ascension Parish early Monday, July 24.

A spokesman with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed it happened around 1 a.m. along Bayou Narcisse Road near Roddy Road in Gonzales.

There is no word on what led up to the crash or the identity of the person involved in the incident.

Louisiana State Police is investigating.

A spokesman with LSP confirmed troopers were dispatched to the scene of a single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.