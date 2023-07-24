Facebook
LSP: Woman killed in Tangipahoa Parish crash

Car accident notification showcasing broken glass on the center line of the street.(MGN)
By Rian Chatman
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PONCHATOULA, La. (WAFB) - A woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Monday, July 24 around 5:30 a.m., according to Louisiana State Police.

Karrie Brumfield, 36, of Kentwood, died from her injuries on scene, police said.

The crash reportedly happened on LA Hwy 22, near Dutch Ln.

According to troopers, Brumfield was driving a 2010 Toyota Corolla headed westbound at the same time a 2009 GMC Yukon was headed eastbound. Police said for reasons unknown, Brumfield crossed the centerline into the eastbound lane hitting the GMC.

The driver and passenger of the GMC were properly restrained and had moderate injuries, police said. They were both transported to an area hospital.

Brumfield sustained fatal injuries police added.

Officials said routine toxicology samples were obtained from both drivers for analysis.

