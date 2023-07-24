La. Board of Pardons to meet Monday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Board of Pardons will meet and conduct pardon hearings on Monday, July 24 after an unprecedented number of inmates asked Governor John Bel Edwards to spare their lives before he leaves office.

The board must vote before the decision is brought to the governor, who has the final say.

There are several hearings on the calendar for the upcoming months.

Monday’s meeting will begin at 8:30 a.m. and will be conducted by a three or five-member parole panel.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.