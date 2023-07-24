Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

La. Board of Pardons decides on further review for death row clemency requests

Monday’s meeting will begin at 8:30 a.m. and will be conducted by a three or five-member parole panel.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 5:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Board of Pardons met Monday morning after a number of inmates on death asked Governor John Bel Edwards to spare their lives before he leaves office.

The board heard from both the District Attorney’s Office and the Attorney General’s Office, who asked them to remove the item from the agenda.

Others with groups like the Capitol Appeals Project pushed back asking the board to disregard both those offices’ opinions.

After meeting in an executive session, the board decided to remove it from the agenda pending further review.

“These applicants have been set aside pending further review of our administrative rules,” said Francis Abbott, Executive Director of the Louisiana Board of Pardons.

WAFB’s Chris Rosato will have more details on this in our later newscasts.

RELATED STORIES
AG Jeff Landry urges Pardon Board to follow rules while considering death row clemency pleas
Nearly all of Louisiana’s death row inmates ask Gov. Edwards for clemency

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Explosions, fire at Dow Chemical in Iberville Parish Friday evening.
Explosions, fire at Dow Chemical in Iberville Parish Friday evening
Hunter Fruge
Mother of injured paramedic pleads for prayers
Janice Frazier, 42
Woman accused of killing boyfriend now accused of killing former boyfriend; bond set
2 injured in shooting off College Drive.
Teen shot over custody dispute identified; suspect shot by police also named

Latest News

(Source: WAFB)
ExxonMobil invests $1M to support students, teachers in EBRPSS
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, July 24
A brief break from oppressive humidity
Travis Clay Depew
I-TEAM: Jackson deputy allowed to resign amid stalking arrest
Butch Gore Park vandalized
Ascension Parish park vandalized by 4 people, deputies say